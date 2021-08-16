CNN —

Finding a jewelry brand that meets the demand for high-quality pieces while still prioritizing durability, sustainability and affordability can seem like a tough mission. That’s why we both love and highly recommend Aurate New York. Each piece of jewelry is crafted with the modern simplicity and elegance you’d typically get at a higher price point, but you can find many reasonable deals under $100. Aurate’s jewelry pieces are also available in a variety of colors and metals to meet your style and budget preferences, like yellow, white or rose and vermeil, 14-carat gold or 18-carat gold.

Today, CNN Underscored readers get 20% off sitewide with code CNN20 as part of our Days of Deals promotion. There’s a wide range of necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings to choose from, but here are a few we recommend.

Deco Fan Pearl Ring ($120, originally $150; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate New York Deco Fan Pearl Ring

One of the most unique pieces Aurate offers, this fan ring with a pearl accent is the perfect eye-catching accessory that exudes elegance.

Infinity Ring ($96, originally $120; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate New York Infinity Ring

For something more simple with a hint of intriguing detail, opt for the Infinity Ring. Because it’s a bit thicker, you can easily see the ridged detailing.

Large Chain Necklace ($280, originally $350; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate New York Large Chain Necklace

Chain necklaces have come back in a big way but with a modern twist. This chain features long and thin links, adding to the sophistication of the design.

Flower Earring Back Small ($120, originally $150+; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate New York Flower Earring Back Small

Not only are these earrings adorable, they’re also a fashion statement. The bottom of each piece will hug your earlobe almost like a cuff, offering a bit of dimension.

Zodiac Bracelet ($72, originally $90; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate New York Zodiac Bracelet

For those who live for their horoscope, this bracelet is for you. Proudly let the world know what your sun sign is in the most refined way.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.