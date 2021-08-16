CNN —

For some people, coffee isn’t just a morning energy source — it’s a delicate process of discovering the perfect beans, blends and brew methods. If that sounds like you, then you should check out Atlas Coffee Club, a subscription service that delivers high-quality, single-origin coffee from all over the world right to your door. With Atlas, you not only have the power to choose what type of roasts you want and how often you get your coffee, you can become more acquainted with the coffee you’re drinking while discovering blends you never would have previously.

Atlas Coffee Club first bag (free + $4.95 shipping, originally $14; atlascoffeeclub.com)

CNN Underscored Atlas Coffee Club

When we tried a subscription for Atlas Coffee Club, we loved how customizable each package was, and the variety of different roasts we received in the mail. You can change the frequency of deliveries from as often as biweekly to monthly, depending on the amount of coffee you drink — just note that different coffee blends are chosen monthly, so if you get packages delivered biweekly, you may be getting the same brew twice that month. You can also choose how much coffee you want to get delivered; if you’re a big java drinker, you can choose up to four 12-ounce bags per delivery, or if you just want a taste, opt for the half bag, measuring 6 ounces. Finally, it’s up to you on whether or not the coffee beans come whole or ground, though we recommend whole because grinding coffee at home can make for a better flavor experience.

Each month, you’ll also get a postcard detailing where in the world your beans were grown, as well as a note on the coffee’s history, tasting notes within the coffee and suggestions on the best way to brew it.

Typically, your first full-size bag would cost $14, but today, Underscored readers can score a free bag and only pay the cost of shipping with the code CNNCoffeeTour. Whether you’re curious to try a blend different from what you’ve been brewing or you’re ready for a new coffee adventure each month, this deal can’t be missed.

