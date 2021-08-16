CNN —

Comfort and functionality can come in a box, and that’s exactly what you’re getting when you order furniture from Allform. Created by the same company that brought you Helix, Allform produces sofas, loveseats and more in the United States that are pill-, stain- and spill-resistant, making them perfect for families or pet owners. We’re also huge fans of how roomy Allform seats are — they’re an additional 3 inches wider and 2 inches deeper than most other sofas on the market. And, if that doesn’t convince you, you can test out your sofa for free for 100 days to determine if it’s the right fit for you.

Naturally, our love of Allform made the brand a perfect contender for our Days of Deals, and now you can receive 25% off your entire order as an Underscored-exclusive offer when you use the code CNN25. There are quite a few options to choose from, but to get you started, here are a few we recommend.

3-Seat Sofa With Chaise ($1,776.75, originally $2,369; allform.com)

Allform 3-Seat Sofa With Chaise

If you have a smaller space but still want room to stretch out, this three-seat sofa with an included chaise is perfect. The chaise can be moved to either side, and you can also choose from a variety of fabrics and colors.

Allform Armchair

Add an accent chair to your space for a comfy place to sit and read. You can select which finish you want on the legs as well as the color and material of the chair itself.

Allform Loveseat

Loveseats are the perfect place to get cozy with someone else, but that doesn’t mean this loveseat from Allform will compromise on room. Spacious and comfortable, it’s a good addition to any living room.

Square Pillow ($42, originally $56; allform.com)

Allform Square Pillow

Add matching pillows to your chairs or sofas in the same color and fabric that you chose.

Ottoman ($276.75, originally $369; allform.com)

Allform Ottoman

Kick up your feet with this stylish ottoman, which can also be customized to match your chairs or sofa selections.

