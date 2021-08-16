Coronavirus and the economy
In this March 20, 2020, file photo, the Amazon campus outside the company headquarters in Seattle sits nearly deserted on an otherwise sunny and warm afternoon.
Elaine Thompson/AP
In this March 20, 2020, file photo, the Amazon campus outside the company headquarters in Seattle sits nearly deserted on an otherwise sunny and warm afternoon.
Now playing
02:59
Companies delay return to offices
Now playing
02:33
Demand for school supplies is high but the Delta variant could change that
In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines will require U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, and maybe sooner. United announced the decision Friday, Aug. 6.
David Zalubowski/AP
In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines will require U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, and maybe sooner. United announced the decision Friday, Aug. 6.
Now playing
03:05
United Airlines CEO: Employee vaccine mandates are 'inevitable'
Now playing
03:02
Business is 'insane': Fisherman struggles to meet demand with labor shortages
A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas has opened up all vaccination eligibility to all adults starting today. Texas has had a slower roll out than some states and with the increase in eligibility leaders are hoping more and more citizens get vaccinated. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)
Sergio Flores/Getty Images
A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas has opened up all vaccination eligibility to all adults starting today. Texas has had a slower roll out than some states and with the increase in eligibility leaders are hoping more and more citizens get vaccinated. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)
Now playing
01:54
Vanguard offers vaccinated employees $1,000
Diners are seated in the outdoor dining area of Gramercy Tavern, where owner Danny Meyer announced a vaccine mandate for all his restaurants, employees and diners will need to show proof of vaccination, New York, NY, July 30, 2021.
Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP
Diners are seated in the outdoor dining area of Gramercy Tavern, where owner Danny Meyer announced a vaccine mandate for all his restaurants, employees and diners will need to show proof of vaccination, New York, NY, July 30, 2021.
Now playing
02:49
New York City will require proof of vaccination for restaurants and gyms
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Equinox Hudson Yards is the brand's truest realization of its holistic lifestyle promise, giving members access to signature group fitness classes, a 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot and cold plunge pools and a 15,000 square foot outdoor leisure pool and sundeck. The Equinox at Hudson Yards footprint offers ample opportunity for training, working, regenerating, socializing, community building, eating and more. Images photographed at Equinox Hudson Yards on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Equinox)
Matthew Peyton/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Equinox Hudson Yards is the brand's truest realization of its holistic lifestyle promise, giving members access to signature group fitness classes, a 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot and cold plunge pools and a 15,000 square foot outdoor leisure pool and sundeck. The Equinox at Hudson Yards footprint offers ample opportunity for training, working, regenerating, socializing, community building, eating and more. Images photographed at Equinox Hudson Yards on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Equinox)
Now playing
02:35
Equinox exec: Requiring vaccinations is the best way to protect our community
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Now playing
02:21
Businesses are taking a stand on vaccines
CNN
Now playing
01:38
Why return to work is putting more of a burden on managers
Now playing
03:20
Unemployed single mom: The economy is not booming for everybody
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint press conference with World Bank Group President David Malpass on the recent developments of the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the organizations' responses on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. It was announced yesterday that the Annual Spring Meetings held by the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC have been changed to virtual meetings due to concerns about COVID-19. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint press conference with World Bank Group President David Malpass on the recent developments of the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the organizations' responses on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. It was announced yesterday that the Annual Spring Meetings held by the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC have been changed to virtual meetings due to concerns about COVID-19. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Now playing
03:19
IMF Managing Director: Vaccine inequality is 'not good for anyone'
Now playing
02:29
'Outrageous' used car prices amid highest inflation in 13 years
courtesy TytoCare
Now playing
04:04
How these telemedicine companies are innovating in the pandemic
CNN
Now playing
03:05
These moms explain how child tax credit checks will help them
Now playing
02:14
Remote or office work? The strategies are varied
New York CNN Business —  

State Street, one of the world’s largest asset managers, is shutting down its two midtown Manhattan offices as the Wall Street firm embraces a hybrid working model.

The move by State Street (STT), the company behind the “Fearless Girl” statue outside the New York Stock Exchange, underscores the pressure facing the commercial real estate market as the pandemic changes the way people work.

State Street, which manages about $3.5 trillion, is closing both of its offices located near Rockefeller Center. The move will impact approximately 500 employees who previously worked there, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

“To accommodate our hybrid workforce, we have taken a diligent look at our real estate footprint in NYC and ensuring that our realty needs are in line with where our employees will be working,” State Street said in a statement.

The shutdown, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was announced internally to State Street employees in May.

State Street said that while the offices located at 1290 and 1040 Avenue of the Americas are going away, the financial giant is adding a shared workspace in Manhattan. And the company said employees will have access to other workspaces in New Jersey and Stamford, Connecticut.

“We are happy our NYC-area employees, including members of our global executive leadership team who call New York home, have welcomed and are embracing our hybrid working model,” State Street said in the statement.