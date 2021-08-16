Second Nigerian "Chibok girl" freed in a week seven years after abduction

(CNN) A second young woman abducted seven years ago from the town of Chibok by Boko Haram militants was freed this week, Borno state's governor has said.

The kidnappings of some 270 teenagers in the northeastern town in 2014 sparked an international outcry and a viral campaign on social media with the hashtag #bringbackourgirls.

The army handed over Hassana Adamu, along with her two children, to Governor Babagana Zulum on Saturday, one week after his office announced that another of the victims had been freed and reunited with her parents.

Adamu, like the other of the recently freed "Chibok girl," as the victims became known, "presented herself to the Nigerian army," the governor's office said.

Photos shared by his office showed a shell-shocked looking young woman, in a pink striped hijab, speaking to the governor with her two small children, flanked by military officers.

Read More