(CNN) Wildfires in Utah and California continued to rage on Saturday, forcing residents to evacuate from thousands of homes.

As the Parley's Canyon Fire grew, more than 6,000 homes were evacuated east of Salt Lake City, Utah, Saturday afternoon. The sprinting fire swelled to at least 2,500 acres, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

The evacuations affect between 6,000 and 8,000 homes in the communities of Summit Park, Pine Brook, Lambs Canyon and Mill Creek, according to the Utah DNR. The wildfire burned near Interstate 80, which was shut down in both directions until Saturday night.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office urged residents to leave their homes for both their own safety as well as first responders'. The fire was threatening 2,000 structures and power lines, according to fire officials

"To the residents who are refusing to evacuate for the #ParleysCanyonFire - you are hampering efforts and are putting first responders in danger. PLEASE evacuate immediately!" the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.