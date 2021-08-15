San Antonio sports bar shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded, authorities say

(CNN) An argument between two people at a bar in San Antonio, Texas, ended in a mass shooting early Sunday, with three people killed and two others gravely wounded, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The suspect is still at large, McManus said at a briefing.

Police were called around 3:35 a.m. (4:35 a.m. ET) about an altercation inside the Boom Boom Sports Bar, which was operating after-hours, McManus said. It's believed that the owner was trying to close the establishment when the altercation began, the chief added.

The chaos spilled over into the parking lot, where a man went to his car, grabbed a long gun and started shooting. Five people were struck, McManus said.

Two of the victims are women, the other three are men, all in their 20s and 30s, McManus added.

Read More