Michigan sheriff's deputy dies after being shot during pursuit

(CNN) A Michigan sheriff's deputy has died after a pursuit and deputy involved shooting that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to deputies.

The suspect led authorities on a chase and fired on deputies who fired back, killing the suspect Saturday evening, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release posted on Facebook.

Deputy Ryan Proxmire suffered a gunshot wound "while he was actively pursuing a fleeing vehicle" during the incident, the sheriff's office said.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we announce Deputy Ryan Proxmire has succumb to his injuries," the office said in a later statement Sunday.

Sheriff Richard C. Fuller is expected to hold a press conference Monday updating the community with details on the investigation into the officer involved shooting.

