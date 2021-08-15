A man died after a party boat capsized on a Texas lake during bad weather

(CNN) A Texas man is dead and another person was injured after a double-decker party boat capsized in bad weather Saturday night on a lake north of Houston, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a statement.

The boat capsized at 8:12 p.m. during a strong thunderstorm on Lake Conroe. There were 53 people on board and officials from several agencies responded to rescue the occupants from the water, the statement said.

"Upon arrival a large number of passengers were still in the water with diesel fuel in the water," Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough wrote on Facebook . "Local neighbors had already sprung into action and started rescuing people from their docks and some went into the water helping passengers to safety."

Karl Katzenberger, 80, who was from Montgomery, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, according to the Parks and Wildlife Department. A second person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, Keough said.

"While weather is thought to be the cause of the capsizing, the exact cause has not been determined and the entire incident is under investigation," he added.

