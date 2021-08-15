Kalamazoo County deputy in critical condition after deadly police chase

(CNN) Michigan State Police are investigating after a police chase in Galesburg on Saturday night that ended with a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy in critical condition.

The chase began at a Shell gas station on 35th street when deputies made contact with a suspect who had been pursued earlier by another agency, according to a Facebook post from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

The suspect pointed a handgun at police at the gas station and then got into a vehicle and fled, according to the sheriff's office.

Kalamazoo County deputies pursued the suspect, who fired multiple rounds from his vehicle. One deputy was struck, causing the patrol vehicle to veer off the road, according to the statement.

Other deputies continued to chase the suspect, who eventually lost control of his vehicle and drove into a field, authorities said.

Read More