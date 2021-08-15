Human remains discovered in a plastic container left on a street in a New Jersey neighborhood

(CNN)Police are investigating after human remains were found in a large plastic container last week in a New Jersey neighborhood near New York City.
Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, Friday to investigate reports of a suspicious container in the street when they found the remains, according to a statement from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Ridgefield Park is about 13 miles west of New York City.
A spokesperson for Musella's office declined to comment on the investigation Saturday.
The Ridgefield Park Police Department, the prosecutor's office and the Major Crimes Unit within the prosecutor's office -- which handles homicides -- are all investigating, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Elizabeth Reiben said.
The investigation will look into all suspicious deaths: "There is no explanation," Reiben said.
She declined further comment.