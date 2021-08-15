Tensions over a Colorado district's mask mandate is leading to an increased police presence at schools

(CNN) Parents and students in a Colorado school district will see more law enforcement officers as tensions flare amid a new mask mandate .

The announcement comes after the district announced Friday that it would institute a mask mandate for everyone entering school buildings where students are present in pre-K through eighth grades, at an early learning center and during indoor middle school athletic events starting Monday, according to a news release. That's the first day of classes in Eagle County, which includes the towns of Eagle and Vail.

"ECSD made the move in order to maintain five-day-a-week-in-person instruction. This should prevent the need for prolonged quarantines or transitions to remote learning because of disease spread," the release said.

The district had outlined specific metrics it would follow before changing policies, Superintendent Philip Qualman said in the release.

"Unfortunately, here we are," he said. "As has been the case since the beginning of the pandemic, this disease does not care about our schedules or when school starts."

Parents who do not want their kids to wear masks have the option to enroll their children in the district's online school, home school or look for alternative options outside the district, the release said.

The district asked members of the community who do not agree with the masking decision to direct their protests to "locations other than schools" and not disrupt classes.

"Our goal is the same as yours, getting our children back to school safely," the Eagle County Sheriff's Department said, echoing the request. "Law Enforcement is requesting that persons who are wishing to express their opinions, not interfere or interrupt the freedom of movement and the functions of the schools."