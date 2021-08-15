At least 20 people killed after fuel tank explodes in Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon At least 20 people were killed and 79 injured in a fuel tank explosion in the Akkar region in northern Lebanon, the Lebanese Red Cross said on its Twitter account early on Sunday.

Lebanon is suffering from a severe fuel shortage, leading to long lines at gas stations and extended blackouts.

Military and security sources said that the Lebanese army had seized a hidden fuel storage tank in the town of Altalil and was in the midst of handing out gasoline to residents when the explosion took place.

About 200 people were nearby at the time of the explosion, eyewitnesses said.

There were differing accounts as to the cause of the explosion.

