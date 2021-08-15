Harry Kane: No star striker, no problem as Tottenham Hotspur stuns Manchester City

(CNN) No Harry Kane? No problem. Tottenham Hotspur stunned Manchester City on Sunday, grinding out a gritty 1-0 win, despite the absence of the London's club star striker, who has been linked with a move to the reigning Premier League champion.

The 28-year-old Kane was missing from Spurs' squad for the match, but Tottenham did a "great job," according to Son Heung-Min, who scored the game's only goal in the second half to secure a surprise win.

The victory gave new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo the perfect start, while the club's fans reveled in the win, chanting: "Are you watching Harry Kane."

Son celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Manchester City.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish shoots during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunday's result also demonstrated why City might want to sign England international Kane.

"It was an incredible performance and everyone worked so hard to get these three points," Son told Sky Sports.

