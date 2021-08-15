At least 4 people presumed dead after mudslides hit Japan

Tokyo (CNN) At least four people are presumed dead and two are missing after torrential rain triggered mudslides throughout Japan.

Three of those victims in Nagano prefecture's Okaya City were presumed dead, though workers were able to pull out five people alive. Authorities said Friday that a 59-year-old woman in Unzen, Nagasaki prefecture, was killed after her home was destroyed in a landslide. Two of her family members remain missing but not yet presumed dead, local official Ai Iwaoka said Sunday.

Iwoka said more than 330 responders have been deployed to conduct rescue operations in Unzen.

"They are carefully searching for the missing residents while watching out for further mudslides and flood," she said.

Parts of Japan have been inundated this summer with unprecedented downpours. Ureshino City in Saga prefecture, for example, has seen seen more than 1,000 millimeters of rain -- more than three times the usual amount for one month -- since Wednesday, according to NHK, Japan's public broadcaster.

