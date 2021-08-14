High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Haiti

Are you affected by the earthquake near Haiti? Text, iMessage or WhatsApp your videos, photos and stories to CNN, +1 646-630-4518

(CNN) The US Geological Survey said it's likely that casualties are "high" after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Haiti Saturday morning.

"High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," according to the USGS

Haiti's Civil Protection told CNN there have been fatalities and damage.

A tsunami threat was issued for the region, the US Tsunami Warning System reported . Waves as high as 3 meters (about 10 feet) above the tide level are possible along some of the country's coast.

The earthquake was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 13 kilometers deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

