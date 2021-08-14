7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Haiti

By AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

Updated 9:45 AM ET, Sat August 14, 2021

(CNN)There have been fatalities and damage in Haiti after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Saturday morning, Haiti's Civil Protection told CNN.

The earthquake was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 13 kilometers deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
When it comes to earthquakes, size matters but so does the terrain
There is no tsunami warning, advisory or threat in the area, according to the USGS.
    A 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on January 12, 2010, left between 220,000 and 300,000 people dead and injured hundreds of thousands more.

      CNN's Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.