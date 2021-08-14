Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred temporarily weakens

(CNN) Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday, as Tropical Depression Fred degenerated into a tropical wave.

Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding, and even prompted a tropical storm warning for parts of the eastern Caribbean, including the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Maximum sustained winds are roughly 45 mph, with some strengthening expected during the next couple of days.

On the current forecast track, the center of Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday and the Dominican Republic on Monday. Weakening is expected early next week as the system interacts with the Greater Antilles.

Read More