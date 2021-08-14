Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic as Fred nears Florida

(CNN) As Fred remained a tropical depression overnight and moved toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Grace became the seventh named storm of the season on Saturday.

Earlier a tropical depression, Grace strengthened to tropical storm status about 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Both storms are expected to bring heavy rain and flooding, with Grace prompting a tropical storm warning for parts of the eastern Caribbean, including the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Maximum sustained winds are roughly 40 mph, with some strengthening expected during the next couple of days.

On the current forecast track, the center of Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday and the Dominican Republic on Monday. Weakening is expected early next week as the system interacts with the Greater Antilles.

The track issued on Saturday morning of Tropical Depression Fred and Tropical Storm Grace over the next five days.

