US border agents in Tennessee have seized thousands of counterfeit Covid-19 vaccination cards

(CNN) US Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis, Tennessee, have seized thousands of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards so far this year.

"Every night" officers are seizing shipments from Shenzhen, China, headed to New Orleans, Louisiana, containing dozens of blank counterfeit vaccination cards, CBP said in a press release Friday.

The cards have spaces where the recipient can write their name, birth date and vaccine information. The cards also come with a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo on the top.

"However, there were typos, unfinished words, and some of the Spanish verbiage on the back was misspelled," CBP said. "How else did they [CBP officers] know it was counterfeit? It was imported by a non-CDC or medical entity, and this was not the first time they had seen this shipper."

Patrol officers working at the Area Port in Memphis confiscate multiple fake vaccine card shipments -- sometimes up to 15 -- every day, according to CBP. The packages are often labeled as "Paper Greeting Cards/Use For-Greeting Card" or "PAPER PAPER CARD."

Read More