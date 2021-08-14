Plymouth shooter made misogynist remarks echoing the 'incel' ideology

London (CNN) Jake Davison, the 22-year-old man who shot dead five people in the English city of Plymouth on Thursday, made repeated misogynist remarks on social media that echoed the ideology of "incel," a movement of men who often claim they feel unfairly denied sex by women or girls.

Davison went on hateful rants about women on a YouTube channel that has been taken down. In video clips seen by CNN, he makes numerous hateful remarks, calling women "very simple-minded" and shallow, saying that most women are only motivated by money.

The videos paint a picture of a young man who had been frustrated with his lack of success with women sexually since he was a teenager.

Jake Davison, who killed five people in the southwest English city of Plymouth on Thursday.

In another video, which was reposted online by The Telegraph newspaper, Davison referred to himself as "the terminator."

"I'm so beaten down and defeated by life ... that drive that I once had is gone. I try ... but I'm at the point now where it's like, why do I even bother," he said on YouTube.

