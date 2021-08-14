Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times/Redux A funeral procession is held for an earthquake victim in L'Asile, Haiti, on Wednesday, August 18. In photos: Deadly earthquake devastates Haiti

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday morning, leaving more than 1,900 people dead and thousands more injured.

The earthquake's epicenter was in the country's southwest, about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Haiti is still dealing with fallout from an earthquake in 2010 that killed an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people. The assassination of President Jovenel Moise last month, which has not yet been solved or properly explained, has added further instability to a country in crisis.

On Monday, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry promised to accelerate aid and rescue efforts. Haiti relies heavily on donor countries and organizations for relief.