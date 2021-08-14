A funeral procession is held for an earthquake victim in L'Asile, Haiti, on Wednesday, August 18.
Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times/Redux

In photos: Deadly earthquake devastates Haiti

Updated 4:56 PM ET, Wed August 18, 2021

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday morning, leaving more than 1,900 people dead and thousands more injured.

The earthquake's epicenter was in the country's southwest, about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Haiti is still dealing with fallout from an earthquake in 2010 that killed an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people. The assassination of President Jovenel Moise last month, which has not yet been solved or properly explained, has added further instability to a country in crisis.

On Monday, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry promised to accelerate aid and rescue efforts. Haiti relies heavily on donor countries and organizations for relief.

Severely damaged homes are seen along a road in Rampe, Haiti, on August 18.
Matias Delacroix/AP
Members of the US Coast Guard assist an earthquake victim who had just arrived at the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Tuesday, August 17.
Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times/Redux
A soldier walks over rubble in Les Cayes, Haiti, on August 17.
Fernando Llano/AP
A woman walks in a flooded area of Les Cayes on August 17. Tropical Storm Grace moved across the southern coast of Hispaniola, the island comprising Haiti and the Dominican Republic, just days after the earthquake. The storm "is further disrupting access to water, shelter, and other basic services," UNICEF said in a statement Tuesday. "Flooding and mudslides are likely to worsen the situation of vulnerable families and further complicate the humanitarian response."
Richard Pierrin/Getty Images
People build makeshift tents at a football stadium in Les Cayes after spending the night outside.
Reginald Louissaint Jr./AFP/Getty Images
An injured woman is transported to a hospital in Les Cayes on Monday, August 16.
Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters
An aerial view of collapsed buildings in Les Cayes.
Fernando Llano/AP
People wait to collect water in Camp-Perrin, Haiti, on August 16.
Reginald Louissaint Jr. /AFP/Getty Images
A woman recovers her belongings at a flooded refugee camp. Emergency officials were bracing for heavy rains and floods as Tropical Depression Grace moved toward Haiti.
Joseph Odelyn/AP
A crowd in Les Cayes waits to receive humanitarian aid provided by the Fund for Economic and Social Assistance.
Richard Pierrin/Getty Images
Residents of Les Cayes, Haiti, survey a damaged structure on Sunday, August 15, a day after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country.
Jonathan Alpeyrie/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes on August 15.
Joseph Odelyn/AP
A woman sits in front of a destroyed house in Les Cayes on August 15.
Joseph Odelyn/AP