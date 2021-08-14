Russian plane fighting wildfires crashes in Turkey, killing all 8 crew members on board

(CNN) A Russian aircraft deployed to Turkey to fight wildfires crashed on Saturday, killing all eight people on board, officials said.

The aircraft's five crew members were Russian and three Turkish nationals were also on board, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, according to state news agency TASS.

The Be-200 amphibious aircraft crashed as it was due to land near the southern city of Adana.

A commission from the Russian Defense Ministry has been sent to the crash site to establish the causes of the accident.

According to TASS, the plane was sent by Russia to Turkey on July 8 to help douse wildfires that have swept across the country in recent weeks.

