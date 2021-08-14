BBC Russia correspondent calls her imminent expulsion 'shocking' and says she can never go back

(CNN) A BBC journalist working in Moscow said Saturday that she felt shocked she was being expelled from Russia and said she had been told she could never return to the country, in what her employer, the UK's public broadcaster, described as a "direct assault on media freedom."

Sarah Rainsford, the BBC's Moscow correspondent, whose media accreditation is due to expire at the end of the month, said her forced departure comes amid "a massive deterioration in relations between Russia and the UK and, more broadly, Russia and the West."

"It's not a failure to renew my visa, although technically that's what it is. I'm being expelled and I've been told that I can't come back, ever," Rainsford told the BBC's "Today" program on Saturday.

"To be honest, it's devastating personally but it's also shocking. Russia has never been a posting for me: it's not just any old place. It is a country that I've devoted a huge amount of my life to trying to understand."

The state-run TV channel Russia 24 reported Thursday that Rainsford's visa would not be renewed, effectively expelling her from the country. An anchor on the channel said the decision was in response to the discrimination against Russian journalists in the UK who are not being granted visas or renewals.

Read More