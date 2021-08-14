More military personnel deployed to enforce Sydney Covid restrictions as entire state locks down

(CNN) Additional Australian military personnel will be deployed to enforce tighter Covid-19 restrictions in the greater Sydney area next week, authorities announced Saturday, as the entire state of New South Wales (NSW) prepares to go under lockdown.

It comes as the country continues to battle the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant . On Saturday, NSW reported 466 new locally transmitted cases -- a record -- to take its total number of infections this year to 12,903.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian called it the "most concerning day" of the pandemic, adding the state was "throwing everything at it."

"This is literally a war," she said at a news conference, shortly before the state's deputy premier announced NSW would enter a snap seven-day lockdown starting 5 p.m. Saturday.

Stay at home orders will be applied across the country's most populous state, with people only permitted to leave home to shop for essentials, receive medical care, outdoor exercise with one other person, and work if residents cannot work from home. Schooling will also be moved back online.

