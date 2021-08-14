More military personnel deployed to enforce Sydney Covid restrictions as cases surge

(CNN) Additional Australian military personnel will be deployed to enforce tighter Covid-19 restrictions in the greater Sydney area next week as the country continues to battle the highly infectious Delta variant, authorities announced Saturday.

It comes after the state of New South Wales (NSW) reported 466 new locally transmitted cases on Saturday -- a new record -- to take its total number of infections this year to 12,903.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian called it the "most concerning day" of the pandemic, adding the state was "throwing everything at it."

Sydney, the capital of NSW, has been under lockdown measures for more than seven weeks now, and they will likely be extended further; they were set to end on August 28 but the state government has indicated restrictions will remain through September.

Australia's Department of Defense said on Friday it had received a request for extra personnel to help support police to enforce home-quarantine orders in Sydney's worst-affected suburbs, according to Reuters.

Australian Defence Force personnel and NSW police load food packages for delivery to people in lockdown at the Prairiewood Leisure Centre in Sydney on August 2.

