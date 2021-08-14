Five million people under evacuation order in Japan as rain batters south coast

(CNN) More than 5 million residents in Japan have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to the threat of flooding and landslides, as torrential rains batter the country's southwestern tip.

The strongest evacuation warning, Level 5, was issued on Saturday to more than a million people across the prefectures of Saga, Nagasaki, Fukuoka, and Hiroshima, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The next-strongest warning, Level 4, was issued to 17 other prefectures, affecting more than 4 million residents.

The country's meteorological authority, which issued the warnings, said in a statement that the rain front could stay over the country for about a week, according to Reuters.

Photographs from hard-hit provinces show residents wading through thigh-high water in flooded streets, carrying children and belongings. Firefighters and other emergency workers were also rescuing stranded residents, loading them onto inflatable boats.

A road damaged by the swollen Suzuhari river in heavy rain in Hiroshima, Japan, on August 13.

