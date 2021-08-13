Olympics to replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bites into it

(CNN) The medal-bite is a familiar photo opportunity for winning athletes at the Olympic Games.

But one Japanese mayor took it a step further after he bit a softball player's gold medal without permission, causing widespread public outrage.

Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura was shown removing his covid-mask and biting into the medal during an event intended to celebrate softball pitcher Miu Goto's Olympic victory last week. The moment, which was broadcast live on television, has been heavily criticized for being disrespectful and unhygienic amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

An official from Nagoya City Hall told CNN that they have received more than 8,000 complaints about Kawamura's behavior. The messages include calls for Kawamura to resign, the official added.

Tokyo 2020 organizers said in a statement Thursday that they will replace Goto's medal and bear the cost of the exchange, Reuters reported.

