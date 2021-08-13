CNN —

Stifling, excessive heat continues to plague both coasts on Friday, bringing record-breaking temperatures and dangerous conditions.

Almost 80 million people remain under heat alerts Friday in the Northeast, Southwest, and Northwest.

New York City could see “one of the hottest days of the summer,” according to National Weather Service in New York, as heat index values climb into the triple digits.

And “The Northwest can expect continued record-breaking heat in terms of both high minimum and maximum temperatures. Excessive heat warnings are in effect along with a few heat advisories on the periphery as temperatures soar into the 100s in the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Great Basin,” said the Weather Prediction Center.

Hottest temperatures in the Northwest

Persistent heat has tormented the Northwest throughout the summer, and the latest heat wave has already broken more temperature records.

“Today could be the hottest day in the Northwest, with Seattle in the mid-90s and Portland topping 100 degrees,” CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said on Friday.

Highs climb above 90 and triple digits Friday across the West.

The barrage of 15 to 20 degrees above average temperatures will subside slightly in the coastal areas by Saturday as the winds shift from the west to carry cooler Pacific air into the region. The eastern interiors of Washington state and Oregon continue to feel the heat throughout the rest of the weekend.

Headed into the weekend, relief from the heat comes first for the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast Saturday into Sunday and then for the Pacific Northwest by Monday. Unfortunately, the heat then turns to the Northern Plains, with highs in the upper 90s to 100 forecast for Sunday/Monday. pic.twitter.com/rMY5nXAXM6 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) August 13, 2021

The past week has seen high temperatures remain above the 90s in the Northwest, and some areas in Washington state saw records fall.

“Bellingham reached 100°F (on Thursday), reaching the century mark for the first time on record. The previous all-time maximum temperature was 99°F, set all the way back on June 28 … of this year. Records began in 1949,” said the NWS in Seattle.

Although the heat sitting atop the Pacific Northwest through the weekend is dangerous, especially in homes without air conditioning, the heat wave still pales in comparison to the deadly record-breaking heat that scorched the area in June.

“The term thrown about back then was heat dome where we just had this high pressure set over us for quite some time which built up to this, whereas this is not going to stay over us for quite so long,” said Steve Reedy, a meteorologist for the NWS in Seattle.

The weather pattern was different in the extreme June event, placing a massive dome of high pressure referred to as a “heat dome” over the Northwest, essentially creating a pressure cooker elevating temperatures to extremes.

This week’s weather still has an area of high pressure bringing hot temperatures, but it is much weaker. In addition, the offshore winds pushing hot air from interior portions of the state towards the coast are weaker. Relief will come by the end of the weekend as the winds shift onshore, bringing cooler air from the ocean inland.

Northeast coast languishes in the humid heat

Heat alerts continue up the Northeast coast Friday, including cities like Philadelphia, Washington, DC, New York and Boston with high temperatures in the 90s combined with humidity, making the “feels like” temperatures even hotter.

Heat alerts cover the US northeast coast Friday with heat indicies in the triple digits.

The combination of hot air and relative humidity will push heat indices into the triple digits across the coast.

“Another day of high humidity and hot temperatures creating high heat indices well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit is expected, and heat advisories are in effect from North Carolina to Maine and also into portions of West Virginia, with excessive heat warnings embedded in the northern Mid-Atlantic,” the WPC said.

Philadelphia and New York City are included in the excessive heat warnings Friday where heat indices could reach 110 degrees.

In such densely populated urban areas, temperatures can quickly rise 15 to 20 degrees above the surrounding regions. When coupled with moisture in the area, the heat index increases substantially.

Heat index values are an indicator of what the air feels like when the air temperature and moisture content are taken into account. Sweat helps cool the human body when it gets too hot, but humidity prevents sweat from evaporating, making the body even hotter.

The heat and moisture will fuel storms in the region Friday afternoon and evening through Saturday.

Today will be one of the hottest days of the summer, with widespread 90s across the Tri-State. With dew points in the 70s, it will feel even hotter.



Stay cool, and know the signs of heat illness! https://t.co/tEnQ047zW7



Here's what it will feel like at times this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/q6cBinJtLF — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 13, 2021

Friday will be the last day of extreme heat in the Northeast. The heat in the region is forecast to let up by the beginning of the weekend as a cold front pushes through on Saturday, leaving more seasonal temperatures behind.