(CNN) The California Department of Justice will not pursue criminal charges against utility company Southern California Edison for its role in starting the 2018 Woolsey Fire , which killed three people and destroyed more than 1,600 structures, the department said Friday.

In order for SCE to be held criminally liable, prosecutors would not only need to prove SCE's equipment caused the fire, but also that the company was aware that its actions presented a substantial risk of causing a fire, the department said.

Prosecutors would also need to prove the company violated state penal code by ignoring this risk and that doing so was a "gross deviation from what a reasonable utility would have done in the same situation," it said.

The families of the three victims who were killed in the fire have been notified of the Justice Department's decision, the release said.

"Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to the families, the California Attorney General's Office has therefore closed the investigation into this matter," the Justice Department said.