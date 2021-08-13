CNN —

Four educators in Broward County, Florida, died within 24 hours of each other from Covid-19 related complications, the president of the Broward Teachers Union told CNN affiliate WFOR.

“Within a 24-hour span, we had an assistant teacher pass away, a teacher at her school pass away, an elementary teacher pass away and another teacher at a high school,” union head Anna Fusco said, per the station.

At least three of the educators were unvaccinated, Fusco told WFOR. The vaccination status of the fourth wasn’t immediately known.

The teachers’ deaths come just days before classes start in Broward County, among the country’s largest school districts, and as coronavirus cases rise in Florida and other states, driven by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates drive. The confluence is reigniting debates over Covid-19 mitigation strategies as a new academic year begins.

Broward County Public Schools has had 138 employees test positive for Covid-19 since August 1, according to the school system’s Covid-19 dashboard, which was updated Thursday. Classes are scheduled to begin next week, according to the school calendar; employees began planning on Wednesday.

The district already had found itself in the headlines in recent weeks for steps taken on mask mandates: Earlier this week the school board voted to maintain a mask mandate approved late last month, despite an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis effectively prohibiting such a requirement in school districts.

The order – the subject of several lawsuits – required the state’s health and education departments to make rules giving parents, not schools, the ability to choose whether their children should wear masks.

CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.