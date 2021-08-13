(CNN) An Arkansas father of a 1-year-old hospitalized with Covid-19 is telling people to get vaccinated so another parent doesn't have to face the uncertainty and fear that he's living with.

When Carter Butrum started showing cold-like symptoms last week, his parents got him tested for Covid-19. That test came back negative, but when the symptoms worsened Carter was tested again. This time, he tested positive.

Now the baby is in the hospital and has been put on oxygen. Carter's mother is with him, but due to the hospital's Covid-19 mitigation measures, his father, Kyle, and sister Kayden are unable to visit.

Kyle Butrum told CNN's John Berman Friday that he's heard from many people asking how they can help, and he appreciates that, calling it a "very nice gesture."

"But the gravity of the situation is there's nothing you can do to help me," he told CNN's John Berman Friday morning. "I can't go to the hospital, I can't even help him."

Read More