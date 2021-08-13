Olympic silver medalist Chijindu Ujah provisionally suspended for doping violation

(CNN) British sprinter Chijindu Ujah, who won a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics last week, has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Thursday.

If the suspension is upheld, all four members of Great Britain's relay team -- which finished behind Italy by one hundredth of a second in Tokyo -- face being stripped of their medals. Canada would be promoted to silver and China to bronze.

According to the AIU, Ujah exhibited the "presence/use of a prohibited substance (Ostarine and S-23)" from testing conducted during the Games.

A statement said: "The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the ITA [International Testing Agency] proceedings ... which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games."

Ostarine and S-23 are both classed as Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), according to the US Anti-Doping Agency -- a class of therapeutic compounds with anabolic properties that lead to bone and muscle growth.

