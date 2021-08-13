Coronavirus
Healthcare workers tend to a patient with Covid-19 who is having difficulty breathing in a Covid holding pod at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California on January 11, 2021.
Ariana Drehsler/AFP/Getty Images
Healthcare workers tend to a patient with Covid-19 who is having difficulty breathing in a Covid holding pod at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California on January 11, 2021.
Now playing
02:43
These governors won't impose Covid-19 mandates as their states' ICUs fill
Now playing
02:33
Demand for school supplies is high but the Delta variant could change that
Now playing
02:34
Dad can't visit his baby with Covid-19 due to hospital restrictions shares his story
Dr Britt Maxwell
CNN
Dr Britt Maxwell
Now playing
03:07
Tennessee doctor: I was shaken. I was very, very scared
CNN
Now playing
01:33
Whistleblower demoted by Trump speaks out about US pandemic response
Getty Images
Now playing
03:44
Reality Check: Viruses don't care about your politics
Now playing
02:34
'It feels like we're fighting an unwinnable war': Nurse on decision to resign
Now playing
03:27
'I'm on pins and needles': Cancer patient's treatment delayed due to Covid
CNN
Now playing
01:37
'It terrifies me': Mother of student sues DeSantis over mask rules
Now playing
03:57
Florida coach went from being healthy to battling for his life in the ICU
CNN
Now playing
01:26
State suspends school board for not complying with mask requirements
WJXT
Now playing
01:38
6 unvaccinated members of a church died in 2 weeks, pastor says
Susan Walker
Now playing
03:53
Her husband needs this life-support machine, and says Florida has none to spare
CNN/Getty Images
Now playing
01:39
Republican disagrees with Ron DeSantis' handling of Covid-19
NJ Governor's office/Gov. Larry Hogan
Now playing
01:55
'You've lost your minds': Governor fires back at anti-vaxxers
CNN —  

Florida reported a new record number of Covid-19 cases Friday – more over the past week than any other seven-day period during the pandemic.

Data published Friday by the state health department showed 151,415 new Covid-19 cases over the past week, for an average of 21,630 cases each day.

The previous record high was just a week ago – on August 6 – with 134,711 total cases reported over seven days, for an average of 19,244 cases each day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

With this latest update, Florida has the second-highest rate of new cases per capita, with just over 100 new cases per 100,000 people each day over the past week, behind only Louisiana. The US overall is averaging more than 37 new cases per 100,000 people each day.

Over the past week, Florida reported 286 deaths and a new case positivity rate of 19.3%, according the state health department’s COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL - JULY 21: A fleet of Broward County School Buses are parked in a lot on July 21, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Florida's largest teachers Union filed a suit against the State's Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner Corcoran about reopening as the number of coronavirus cases in the state is spiking. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Florida Governor DeSantis on Monday July 6 ordered brick and mortar public schools to reopen on August 19 for the 2020/21 calendar school year following the lead of United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and President Trump. With a surge in COVID-19 cases spiking in Florida the teacher's union accused Governor DeSantis and other state officials of violating a state constitutional mandate to keep public schools "safe and secure." (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
Johnny Louis/Getty Images
PEMBROKE PINES, FL - JULY 21: A fleet of Broward County School Buses are parked in a lot on July 21, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Florida's largest teachers Union filed a suit against the State's Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner Corcoran about reopening as the number of coronavirus cases in the state is spiking. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Florida Governor DeSantis on Monday July 6 ordered brick and mortar public schools to reopen on August 19 for the 2020/21 calendar school year following the lead of United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and President Trump. With a surge in COVID-19 cases spiking in Florida the teacher's union accused Governor DeSantis and other state officials of violating a state constitutional mandate to keep public schools "safe and secure." (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

3 Broward County, Florida, educators died within about 24 hours from Covid-19 complications

Florida became the 23rd to vaccinate at least 50% of its residents on Friday, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationally, 50.5% of the US population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Just under 60% of those eligible to be vaccinated are fully vaccinated, and 61.5% of adults are fully vaccinated. Also according to CDC data, an average of 473,859 people are initiating vaccination each day in the US.