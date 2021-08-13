The definition of “business attire” has seriously shifted in the past year. For most of us, it’s temporarily switched from blazers and button-downs to sweats and backless sweaters. As things open back up, though, people are starting to rebuild their professional wardrobes — and rebuild their understanding of a work space: home offices, digital meeting sites, coffee shops, co-working buildings… For all of these settings, there’s Sheertex: the world’s most resilient tights.
So what makes them so special? For one, these tights are ridiculously durable. They’re made from science-backed polymers — the same stuff that’s used in climbing and sailing equipment; just thin and extra stretchy. In other words, unlike those tights from the drugstore, they won’t rip, pill or tear after your first wear.
They’re also backed by a 30-day guarantee, and the brand is the only one in the hosiery space to stand by its products like that. Finally, this female-founded and -led organization opened up its own factory in Montreal, Canada, so it could monitor quality standards and commit to ethical manufacturing processes. Talk about disrupting the industry.
Just because the knit is extra strong, however, doesn’t mean it sacrifices style or comfort. You can get these tights in all different colors, patterns, cuts and deniers. (The company also offers sizes up to a 3XL and regularly features plus-size models — an inclusive, refreshing practice you don’t see too often in the underwear world.) Check out a few of Sheertex’s bestsellers below, and until Aug. 31, you can get 10% off regular-price items with the code CNN10.
Sheertex Classic Sheer Tights ($99; sheertex.com)
These classic tights have over 3,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 stars. “I couldn’t believe it until I tried it, but these tights are UNBREAKABLE!” one buyer raves. Another says, “I’ve gone through so many tights through the years. They never last long, especially with two dogs that like to put their paws up on my legs. [These] are very durable and comfortable.” The 30-denier weight is sheer but offers moderate coverage in either black or navy — and they’re stretchy, comfortable and breathable to boot.
Sheertex 6-Inch No-Sweat Shortie ($75; sheertex.com)
Made from moisture-wicking and odor-resistant fabric, these No-Sweat Shorties are your “secret weapon” in hot weather. They prevent thigh chafing and keep you feeling fresh, all while remaining virtually invisible underneath clothes. Last but definitely not least, the hem stays in place, the waistband is wide and stretchy and the fabric is made from the brand’s fan-favorite, rip-resistant knit.
Sheertex Nude Sheer Tights ($99; sheertex.com)
Buyers are obsessed with Sheertex’s nude tights, especially because its definition of the word “nude” is actually inclusive. This pair comes in six shades, from light to deep brown, to match any complexion. The 30-denier fabric is sturdy but sheer, while the extra-thick waistband smooths and moves with you at the same time.
Sheertex Sheer Thigh Highs ($59; sheertex.com)
Solidify your wardrobe with these staple thigh highs. These ultra-durable thigh high tights feature a chic, sheer fabric look, complimented with an elegant lattice lace trim. A silicone lining around the cuff ensures that they stay put while you go about your day, whatever your day may entail.