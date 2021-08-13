CNN —

Your Galaxy S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra is a top piece of tech from Samsung and you’ll want to keep it protected, stylish and charged. To help you find the best case for you, we’ve rounded up our top accessory picks for you below. Whether you want a case that shows off your personality or a more muted option that shows off your phone’s sleek design, choose from some of our favorite case brands like Casetify, Speck, OtterBox, Incipio and more.

Cases

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Silicone Cover With S Pen ($69.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Silicone Cover With S Pen

The classic Samsung silicone case has gotten an upgrade to accommodate for the S Pen. There’s a convenient holder on the side for your S Pen and you still get to enjoy the soft touch of the silicone case.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G S-View Cover With S Pen ($89.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G S-View Cover With S Pen

This folio-style case gives you quick access to the front of your screen while protecting your phone all around, literally. It’s gotten an update to include a holding spot for your S Pen inside. It’s also infused with an antimicrobial coating to help keep you and your phone protected from germs.

Galaxy S21 5G Rugged Protective Case in Silver ($39.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Rugged Protective Case

Super rugged but still sleek, this case by Samsung offers loads of protection from drops and falls and has a built-in kickstand so you have easy access to your phone while it sits on your desk or when you’re bingeing your favorite shows.

Waikiki Sunset Case by Ann Upton (starting at $55; casetify.com)

Casetify Waikiki Sunset Case by Ann Upton

This dreamy case will have you channeling summer vibes all year long. It features a colorful tropical design and is also made of sustainable materials. It’s part of Casetify’s Impact case design, which offers impact protection from drops up to 6.6 feet.

Duo for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G ($29.99; incipio.com)

Incipio Duo for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Incipio’s Duo case offers two layers of protection for drops up to 12 feet. Even though it’s a dual-layered case, it’s super slim and soft. The raised-edge bezel helps protect the screen from cracks and shatters should any accidents happen with your new phone.

Organicore for Galaxy S21+ 5G ($39.99; incipio.com)

Incipio Organicore for Galaxy S21+ 5G

Constructed from a material made entirely from plants, Organicore is Incipio’s 100% biodegradable phone case that we’re stoked to see available for the Galaxy lineup. It still offers 8-foot drop protection as well as raised-edge bezels to protect the screen. As a bonus, with every Organicore case purchased, one tree is planted.

Custom Phone Case (starting at $55; casetify.com)

Casetify Custom Phone Case

A custom phone case is the perfect way to show off your phone. Choose from a wide variety of color schemes, layouts and colors with this pick from Casetify. You’ll end up with a case that’s totally unique to you and your style while keeping your device totally protected.

Presidio Perfect-Clear for Galaxy S21 Ultra ($39.95; speckproducts.com)

Speck Products Presidio Perfect-Clear for Galaxy S21 Ultra

With up to 13-foot drop protection, this clear case keeps your phone safe from accidents, and the clear design shows off the best features of your Galaxy S21. It’s also coated in Microban technology to reduce bacteria growth by 99%.

Galaxy S21 5G Symmetry Series Case ($49.95; otterbox.com)

Otterbox Galaxy S21 5G Symmetry Series Case

A simple but fun design, this case is clear with subtle glitter on the back. It won’t distract from the stunning tech of your Galaxy S21, and the slim profile of the Symmetry Series from OtterBox adds loads of protection without making your phone bulky.

Presidio2 Grip for Galaxy S21+ 5G ($44.95; speckproducts.com)

Speck Products Presidio2 Grip for Galaxy S21+ 5G

The Presidio2 Grip case features built-in air capsules that compress and suspend your phone if you happen to drop it, reducing the shock and likelihood of damage after a bad fall. It offers up to 13-foot drop protection, though the no-slip grips on the back of the case should help you keep a solid hold on your phone.

Rifle Paper Co. ($40; case-mate.com)

Case Mate Rifle Paper Co.

This case has a fun and floral design that’s timeless and classic. It’s paired with a clear background so you can still show off your phone’s sleek color and protect your Galaxy phone from up to 10-foot drops. It also has flexible sides for an enhanced grip.

Wake Case for Galaxy S21+ 5G ($39.99; lifeproof.com)

Lifeproof Wake Case for Galaxy S21+ 5G

Wake is crafted from salvaged fishing gear and is made up of over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic. Not only is this case super protective for your new phone, but it also helps protect the environment. It’s drop proof for up to 6 feet.

Wisteria Purple Samsung S21 Case ($39.95; pelacase.com)

Pela Case Wisteria Purple Samsung S21 Case

A pretty purple case is a great pop of color and this pick from Pela is super soft, slim and durable. The case is available in seven different colors if purple isn’t your first choice. Plus, the case is 100% compostable, as it’s made from bioplastic elastomer and flax straw materials.

Totallee Galaxy S21+ Case ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Totallee Galaxy S21+ Case

This case is available in both a clear version or a matte black. It’s a simple design that will show off how sleek your new phone is. Plus, if you opt for the clear version you can show off the vibrant new colorways Samsung released.

Totallee Clear Galaxy S21 Case ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Totallee Clear Galaxy S21 Case

The rubbery finish on this case helps add extra grip to make your phone less slippery, and the clear design shows off your color choice from the S21 lineup. It’s super slim and it’s also available at the same price for the Galaxy S21 Ultra ($9.99; amazon.com) in both a clear and black finish.

Galaxy S21 5G Wallet Case ($59.95; pelacase.com)

Pela Case Galaxy S21 5G Wallet Case

We’ve long been fans of Pela’s 100% compostable cases, and we love the wallet option this case provides. It can carry two cards and offers up to 6-foot drop protection. It’s soft and durable and available in three different colors.

Galaxy S21 5G Commuter Series Case ($39.95; otterbox.com)

Otterbox Galaxy S21 5G Commuter Series Case

This dual-layer case features a soft inner slipcover and a hard outer shell to absorb impact if you drop your phone. It’s a great case for on the go and fits super easily in pockets because of its sleek and slim design. It also offers port covers to help prevent dust and dirt from sneaking in.

Pelican Adventurer Case for S21+ 5G ($35; case-mate.com)

Case Mate Pelican Adventurer Case for S21+ 5G

If you’ve chosen a bright color from Samsung’s lineup, then a clear case is the perfect way to show off your purchase while adding protection from accidents. It’s a dual-layer case, so when accidents happen, your phone should stand the test.

Screen protectors

Galaxy S21 5G Alpha Flex Screen Protector ($39.95; otterbox.com)

Otterbox Galaxy S21 5G Alpha Flex Screen Protector

This screen protector will maintain touch response and won’t crack or shatter. It’ll preserve the natural clarity and vibrancy of your phone’s display while keeping it protected from any damage.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector ($19.99; otterbox.com)

Otterbox Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector

This film screen protector is thinner, but it’ll keep your device protected from scratches and smudges. It will also preserve the vivid display from your screen and help keep your device looking great in the long run.

Charging cables

Anker USB-C Charging Cables, 2-Pack ($12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker USB-C Charging Cables, 2-Pack

These USB-A to USB-C cables support fast charging up to 15 watts. They’re designed to be extra durable, with a 12,000-bend life span and tough nylon exterior.

BoostCharge Braided USB-C to USB-C Cable ($14.99; belkin.com)

Belkin BoostCharge Braided USB-C to USB-C Cable

Tested to endure over 10,000 bends, these cables from Belkin are durable and affordable, and they’ll have your new phone charged quickly and safely. They have a braided nylon exterior and support fast charging.

Griffin 3-Foot USB-A to USB-C Charge and Sync Cable ($13.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Griffin 3 ft USB-A to USB-C Charge & Sync Cable

Griffin’s USB-A to USB-C Charge and Sync cable is your standard charging cable that will charge your new Galaxy S21 efficiently. It’s a 3-foot-long cable, so you’ll have a decent amount of slack while charging.

Belkin USB 2.0 Type-A to USB Type-C Cable ($19.99; bhphotovideo.com)

B&H Photo Video Belkin USB 2.0 Type-A to USB Type-C Cable

If you’re looking for a longer cable, this pick from Belkin is 6 feet long with a USB-A to USB-C connection.

Wall chargers

25-Watt Travel Adapter ($19.99; samsung.com)

Samsung 25W Travel Adapter

This small wall plug will pair with a USB-C cable to charge your device safely, delivering up to 25 watts of power. It’s available in black and white so you can match it with your charging cable.

Anker Nano USB-C Wall Charger ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Nano USB-C Wall Charger

Your new phone won’t be coming with a wall charger so you’ll have to purchase one on your own if you’re in need. Small and mighty, we love the Anker Nano for its quick and powerful charge for such a low cost. You’ll need a USB-C cable to pair with it and then you’re ready to charge.

Anker USB Dual-Port 12-Watt Wall Chargers, 2-Pack ($19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker USB Dual-Port 12-Watt Wall Chargers, 2-Pack

Though not as powerful as the Anker Nano, this two-pack of Anker USB dual-port chargers is efficient and gets the job done. They’ll deliver up to 12 watts of power to your Galaxy S21 and are small with foldable plugs so you can take them with you on the go.

Wireless chargers

Wireless Charger Duo Pad ($49.99, originally $59.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad

Charge your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy S21 at the same time with this Duo charging pad from Samsung. We like the convenience of charging two devices at once, and a wireless charger is a great way to reduce wire clutter on your desk or nightstand.

Wireless Charger Single Pad ($29.99, originally $39.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Wireless Charger Single Pad

This single charging pad will deliver up to 9 watts of charge to your phone (or earbuds, if they’re able to charge wirelessly). It’s small and will fit easily in your office or other spaces for quick access to an efficient charge.

Base Station Stand ($99.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Beats Studio Buds

Nomad’s wireless charger will power your device while it sits vertically so you have easy access for use while charging. It’s on the pricier side, but it’s a high-quality charger that blends in nicely with your home space.

Wireless Charging Pad, Fabric ($29.95, originally $49.95; zagg.com)

Zagg Wireless Charging Pad, Fabric

Mophie’s wireless charging pad will safely provide up to a 10-watt charge. The soft suede fabric on the charging pad will help prevent scratches, not to mention it looks ultra sleek on your desk.

Charge Stream Vent Mount ($69.95; zagg.com)

Zagg Charge Stream Vent Mount

If you need access to your device while driving, this wireless car mount will charge your device and give you access to the screen when you need to check your GPS. It’ll provide up to 10 watts of charge, and it snaps conveniently to your car’s air vents.

More Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra accessories

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G S Pen ($39.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G S Pen

The best accessory you can add to your Galaxy S21 Ultra is the S Pen. Unfortunately, it won’t work with the S21 or S21+. Now that you have a large screen display you’ll want to make the most of it. The S Pen will let you write, draw, sketch and navigate your device and all its features with ease.

Enamel Be Happy PopGrip ($15; popsockets.com)

Popsockets Enamel Be Happy PopGrip

This fun and happy PopGrip will help you keep a better hold on your phone and it adds a bright pop of color. It can also double as a kickstand, so when you’re watching your favorite shows and videos you’re able to prop your Android up.

Galaxy Buds Pro ($199.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Pair your new smartphone with wireless earbuds that pack an audio punch. We think they’re pretty stellar, with active noise cancellation, a comfortable wear and seamless integration with your Android device. They’re available in three different colors so you can coordinate them with the rest of your tech lineup or opt for something different.

Beats Studio Buds ($129.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Beats Studio Buds

With two distinct listening modes (active noise cancellation and transparency mode) Beats Studio Buds are another top pick of ours for best true wireless earbuds. They’re available in three different colors and come in a charging case. If you’re using them in standard listening mode you should get about eight hours of use on a single charge.

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds ($49.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds

Our top budget pick for best true wireless earbuds, the EarFun earbuds provide excellent sound quality at a price point that won’t break the bank. They also have a four-way microphone so you’re still able to take calls and video conferences on the go. The battery life should last you about seven hours,