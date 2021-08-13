CNN —

Considering how much college students rely on technology for both work and play, it’s more important than ever to be able to charge devices quickly and efficiently. From cables and bricks to wireless chargers and power strips, we rounded up everything you need to keep your devices at full battery while living in a dorm.

Chargers are a definite must-have on any back-to-school shopping list, but if you’re having trouble figuring out what else you may need in the dorms, check out our list of extremely useful college necessities right here.

Cables

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning ($14.99; amazon.com)

As our pick for best overall lightning cable, the Powerline II is perfect for iPhones, iPads, AirPods and other products. Its thick rubber shielding and six-foot cable length makes it a great choice for a dorm room.

Anker Powerline+ II 10-Foot Lightning Cable ($23.99; amazon.com)

In many dorm rooms, outlets are few and far between which makes a long cable a necessity. This 10-foot Lightning cable is an efficient solution to making sure your charging cord reaches you no matter where it’s plugged in.

Native Union Lightning to USB With Knot ($39.99; amazon.com)

This cable is ideal to keep on your nightstand or table, since the weighted knot can prevent it from falling on the ground whenever you unplug your device. After all, you don’t want to wake up with a device on the floor.

Nomad USB-C to USB-C ($29.95; nomadgoods.com)

This high-quality cable is a worthy investment for charging anything from a MacBook Pro to Sony’s WF-1000XM4 headphones. Its thick Kevlar outer braid makes it durable enough to keep for a long time, with the ability to handle all of your USB-C tasks on a daily basis. Not to mention, it’s our best pick for a USB-C cable.

10-Foot Anker Powerline+ Micro USB ($14.99; amazon.com)

This long cable is a reliable pick for charging any Android device that still uses a micro-USB port for charging.

Bricks and power strips

Anker Nano II 65W ($44.99; amazon.com)

This small-but-mighty brick is a great alternative to traditional bulky laptop chargers, with the ability to charge large devices with serious speed and power.

Adaptive Wall Charger ($9.99; amazon.com)

This standard brick is both versatile and compact, and even features fast-charging compatibility with most Samsung products.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter ($17.98, originally $19.00; amazon.com)

You can’t go wrong with Apple’s lightweight brick, which can charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad and iPhone with considerable speed.

Alestor Power Strip ($19.98; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a power strip capable of charging your devices as well as powering necessities like lamps, minifridges or box fans, you truly can’t go wrong with this power strip from Alestor. It features 12 outlets, four USB ports and a six-foot extension cord.

Anker Powerport Cube ($19.99; amazon.com)

For a space-efficient option that’s perfect if you’re looking to avoid bulky power strips altogether, Anker’s Powerport Cube features three outlets as well as three USB ports.

Dual Port USB Wall Charger ($12.99, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

The Dual Port USB Wall Charger is a good option if you’re looking to charge two devices at once, which can be especially useful when having friends over who may also be looking for a charge.

USB Wall Charger, Surge Protector, Outlet Extender (14.98; amazon.com)

This outlet extender comes with five outlets, three USB ports and one USB-C port so you can keep all of your devices charged in one place, without the messy wiring that can come with traditional power strips.

Outlet Splitter with Rotating Plug ($13.58, originally $15.98; amazon.com)

Boasting a truly unique and effective design, this power strip comes with six outlets that can rotate left and right 90 degrees as well as three USB ports for all your charging needs.

Wireless chargers

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger ($33.93, originally $39; amazon.com)

If you hate the tangled wires that come with traditional charging cords, Apple’s MagSafe Wireless charger is a good alternative for charging iPhones, AirPods with a wireless charging case or AirPods Pro.

Aluminum Type-C Wireless Charger ($39.99; satechi.com)

Satechi’s sleek and compact wireless charger can charge iPhones, Android smartphones and AirPods with ease and is available in both silver and space gray.

CATCH:3 ($175; courant.com)

If you like to keep your nightstand tidy, the CATCH:3 offers an elegant spot to keep all of your important items in one place. It features three coils for faster charging and even comes with a USB-A port so you can charge an additional device if needed.

Base Station Pro ($229.95; nomadgoods.com)

The Base Station Pro features 18 coils which lets you wirelessly charge three devices at once, including larger devices like the Amazon Fire HD Plus. You can check out our full review here.