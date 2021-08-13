Coronavirus and the economy
In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines will require U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, and maybe sooner. United announced the decision Friday, Aug. 6.
David Zalubowski/AP
In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines will require U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, and maybe sooner. United announced the decision Friday, Aug. 6.
Now playing
03:05
United Airlines CEO: Employee vaccine mandates are 'inevitable'
Now playing
02:33
Demand for school supplies is high but the Delta variant could change that
In this March 20, 2020, file photo, the Amazon campus outside the company headquarters in Seattle sits nearly deserted on an otherwise sunny and warm afternoon.
Elaine Thompson/AP
In this March 20, 2020, file photo, the Amazon campus outside the company headquarters in Seattle sits nearly deserted on an otherwise sunny and warm afternoon.
Now playing
02:59
Companies delay return to offices
Now playing
03:02
Business is 'insane': Fisherman struggles to meet demand with labor shortages
A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas has opened up all vaccination eligibility to all adults starting today. Texas has had a slower roll out than some states and with the increase in eligibility leaders are hoping more and more citizens get vaccinated. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)
Sergio Flores/Getty Images
A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas has opened up all vaccination eligibility to all adults starting today. Texas has had a slower roll out than some states and with the increase in eligibility leaders are hoping more and more citizens get vaccinated. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)
Now playing
01:54
Vanguard offers vaccinated employees $1,000
Diners are seated in the outdoor dining area of Gramercy Tavern, where owner Danny Meyer announced a vaccine mandate for all his restaurants, employees and diners will need to show proof of vaccination, New York, NY, July 30, 2021.
Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP
Diners are seated in the outdoor dining area of Gramercy Tavern, where owner Danny Meyer announced a vaccine mandate for all his restaurants, employees and diners will need to show proof of vaccination, New York, NY, July 30, 2021.
Now playing
02:49
New York City will require proof of vaccination for restaurants and gyms
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Equinox Hudson Yards is the brand's truest realization of its holistic lifestyle promise, giving members access to signature group fitness classes, a 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot and cold plunge pools and a 15,000 square foot outdoor leisure pool and sundeck. The Equinox at Hudson Yards footprint offers ample opportunity for training, working, regenerating, socializing, community building, eating and more. Images photographed at Equinox Hudson Yards on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Equinox)
Matthew Peyton/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Equinox Hudson Yards is the brand's truest realization of its holistic lifestyle promise, giving members access to signature group fitness classes, a 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot and cold plunge pools and a 15,000 square foot outdoor leisure pool and sundeck. The Equinox at Hudson Yards footprint offers ample opportunity for training, working, regenerating, socializing, community building, eating and more. Images photographed at Equinox Hudson Yards on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Equinox)
Now playing
02:35
Equinox exec: Requiring vaccinations is the best way to protect our community
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Now playing
02:21
Businesses are taking a stand on vaccines
CNN
Now playing
01:38
Why return to work is putting more of a burden on managers
Now playing
03:20
Unemployed single mom: The economy is not booming for everybody
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint press conference with World Bank Group President David Malpass on the recent developments of the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the organizations' responses on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. It was announced yesterday that the Annual Spring Meetings held by the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC have been changed to virtual meetings due to concerns about COVID-19. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint press conference with World Bank Group President David Malpass on the recent developments of the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the organizations' responses on March 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. It was announced yesterday that the Annual Spring Meetings held by the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC have been changed to virtual meetings due to concerns about COVID-19. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Now playing
03:19
IMF Managing Director: Vaccine inequality is 'not good for anyone'
Now playing
02:29
'Outrageous' used car prices amid highest inflation in 13 years
courtesy TytoCare
Now playing
04:04
How these telemedicine companies are innovating in the pandemic
CNN
Now playing
03:05
These moms explain how child tax credit checks will help them
Now playing
02:14
Remote or office work? The strategies are varied
New York CNN Business —  

A growing number of major companies are exploring vaccine mandates for their employees as the Delta variant continues to spread through America and around the world.

The Business Roundtable, a powerful lobbying group chaired by Walmart (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon, has surveyed member companies on their vaccine requirement plans, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.

That survey, which has not been released publicly, found that more companies are considering mandating vaccines compared with a few months ago, the source said. News of the survey was first reported by the New York Times.

Customers dine in the outdoor dining area of Olio restaurant which requires Covid-19 vaccinations for indoor diners in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The recent rise in Covid-19 cases shows no signs of abating in the U.S. states that have fueled the uptick as the delta variant proliferates. Photographer: Neeta Satam/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Neeta Satam/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Customers dine in the outdoor dining area of Olio restaurant which requires Covid-19 vaccinations for indoor diners in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The recent rise in Covid-19 cases shows no signs of abating in the U.S. states that have fueled the uptick as the delta variant proliferates. Photographer: Neeta Satam/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cracks emerge in the restaurant recovery as Delta variant rages

The vaccine requirements reflect a desire from business leaders to make employees more comfortable about piling back into offices and an effort to boost vaccination rates – before even stronger variants emerge.

“Vaccine requirements are going to become the norm, not the exception,” said Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG. “Without them, there really is no safe way to go back to work. The Delta variant has proved this.”

In just the past few weeks, United Airlines, Google, Facebook, Tyson Foods, Equinox, Walmart and Disney (DIS) announced plans to require at least part of their workforce to get vaccinated. CNN parent WarnerMedia said Thursday that as of September 6 it will require proof of vaccination to enter US office buildings.

After meeting with the White House on vaccines, United Airlines (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby predicted “widespread” vaccine mandates across the nation.

“It’s really just a basic safety issue,” Kirby told CNN this week.

Although vaccine requirements are controversial, efforts to fight them in court have thus far proved futile. On Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined a request to block Indiana University’s vaccine mandate, providing more evidence that similar policies could pass legal muster.