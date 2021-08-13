Space
Now playing
01:38
Hilarious video from space shows astronauts spoofing Olympics
space force defense sciutto pkg nr vpx_00000000.png
space force defense sciutto pkg nr vpx_00000000.png
Now playing
06:30
An exclusive look into how Space Force is defending America
Now playing
02:41
Reality television is heading to outer space
Now playing
03:53
These two things keep Airbus' head of space systems up at night
CNN
Now playing
02:39
Jeff Bezos reveals what crew was talking about before liftoff
van jones
CNN
van jones
Now playing
01:34
'I lost the ability to speak': Van Jones describes moment Bezos donated $100M
Blue Origin
Now playing
02:18
See inside capsule during Jeff Bezos' spaceflight
Now playing
01:40
Jeff Bezos reveals the priceless items his crew brought to space
jeff bezos blue origin space launch cooper intv sot vpx_00021804.png
jeff bezos blue origin space launch cooper intv sot vpx_00021804.png
Now playing
03:05
Jeff Bezos reveals most surprising part of space mission
Now playing
03:40
See the moment Blue Origin spacecraft lifts off
Blue Origin
Now playing
01:37
See the moment Blue Origin spacecraft touches down
CNN
Now playing
01:11
Jeff Bezos was criticized for his space flight. See what the billionaire had to say
CNN
Now playing
02:38
See inside training base ahead of Bezos' space flight
CNN
Now playing
04:26
CNN speaks with Jeff Bezos ahead of space flight
Virgin Galactic
Now playing
01:20
See moment Branson rockets into space
CNN —  

Boeing revealed Friday that apparent issues with the propulsion system on its Starliner spacecraft — which is designed to carry astronauts and potentially tourists to the International Space Station — are worse than initially anticipated, putting yet another lengthy delay on the horizon.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeings CST-100 Starliner spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Boeings Orbital Flight Test-2 will be Starliners second uncrewed flight test and will dock to the International Space Station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The missionwill serve as an end-to-end test of the system's capabilities.
Joel Kowsky/NASA/Getty Images
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeings CST-100 Starliner spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Boeings Orbital Flight Test-2 will be Starliners second uncrewed flight test and will dock to the International Space Station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The missionwill serve as an end-to-end test of the system's capabilities.

Boeing delays Starliner spacecraft launch again over technical issues

The Starliner is a gumdrop-shaped capsule meant to house astronauts and ferry them through space after launching atop a rocket. The vehicle is years behind its planned entry to service, and myriad issues and delays during the development process have been a black eye for Boeing. Meanwhile, its rival, SpaceX, has already completed development and testing of its own crewed spacecraft.

Boeing was slated to repeat an uncrewed test flight of Starliner earlier this month after several major software issues plagued its first attempt in December 2019, leaving the spacecraft unable to dock with the ISS and forced to make an early return to Earth.

After more than a year of working to solve those issues, a new slate of problems was discovered when the spacecraft was rolled out to its launch pad earlier this month and began going through pre-flight ground checks. The issues involved 13 valves in the spacecraft’s propulsion system, which were not opening on command as they must before liftoff, according to the company. After attempting to fix the issue on site at NASA’s launch facilities in Florida, nine of the 13 valves began working again.

But Boeing disclosed Friday that it still hasn’t identified the root cause of the issue, though the company said it was likely related to moisture — possibly from the humid Florida air — leaking into the propulsion valves. The company also disclosed additional problems with abnormal temperature readings. The company will need to return the Starliner spacecraft to a Boeing factory, signaling a potentially expensive months-long delay before it can proceed with the crucial test.

“We’ve exhausted every possible option,” John Vollmer, the manager of Boeing’s Starliner program, told reporters Friday. He acknowledged that Starliner will not launch this test flight in August. It may not even happen in 2021, though, Vollmer said, it’s “too much to speculate” at this point.

The orbital flight test, as the uncrewed mission is called, is the final step in a years-long testing process that Boeing needs to complete before it can launch its first mission with astronauts on board.

This mission’s success is critical for Boeing, which has been working since the early 2010s to develop a spacecraft capable of taking astronauts to and from the International Space Station. Until SpaceX’s Demo-2 flight in May of 2020, NASA had been forced to rely on Russia for human spaceflights after the retirement of NASA’s Space Shuttle program.

Boeing and SpaceX each received contracts to provide transportation to the ISS for NASA astronauts, a unique arrangement in which the private companies, rather than NASA, handle development and testing, and NASA essentially buys their services.

SpaceX’s development program was also several years behind schedule, but the company has leapt ahead of Boeing. After completing its first crewed flight last year, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule has now entered full commercial service. There are even plans to send four tourists on an orbital joyride aboard the vehicle later this year.

Starliner’s issues, on the other hand, have been so pervasive that it even set off speculation that NASA may cut ties with the company for this program, though the space agency has staunchly denied those rumors and continued to do so despite revelations of even more issues.

“It’s a disappointing day,” said Kathy Lueders, NASA’s head of human spaceflight, during a press call Friday afternoon. “We are committed to continue working with Boeing on bringing on their crew transportation…and we will go fly when we’re ready.”