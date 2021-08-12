This story was excerpted from the August 12 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) At the end of the movie "Charlie Wilson's War," the eponymous main character is warned that the "crazies" just rolled into Kandahar -- and that the US would regret deserting Afghanistan after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989. The scene, between Wilson, a hard-drinking Texas congressman played by Tom Hanks, and CIA case officer Gust Avrakotos, is pierced by the noise of a jet landing at Washington's National Airport -- a haunting reference to the hijacked plane attacks on September 11, 2001.

Now, the "crazies" are rolling into Kandahar again , and Washington insiders are asking the same question about what will happen once the US turns its back on Afghanistan. Even hawks who criticized President Joe Biden's decision to pull all troops from America's longest war have been shocked at the speed at which the Taliban, that once harbored Osama bin Laden, is snapping up territory. They see vindication for their position that the US should have stayed.

On Wednesday alone, the Taliban claimed to have freed 1,000 "criminal" prisoners in Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city. A series of provincial capitals have fallen to the fundamentalist militia. More than 2,000 civilians have been killed since April. Western embassies are drawing down. It seems to be a case of when and not if Kabul eventually falls.

The growing disaster seems to support Biden's implicit argument that the US has failed to produce anything lasting in Afghanistan, despite the deaths and injuries of thousands of Americans, allies and local civilians, and the expenditure of more than a trillion dollars. Asked Tuesday if he would change his exit plan to head off a foreign policy humiliation for the United States, the President said no.

"They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation ... they've got to want to fight," he said -- a callous statement for the millions of Afghans now facing life under the Taliban's draconian rule. But this is Biden's cold-eyed judgment of his own country's interests.

Read More