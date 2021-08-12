(CNN) Mammoths covered huge distances in their lifetime. The beasts traveled the equivalent of the circumference of the Earth almost twice, information from the study of a 17,000-year-old tusk has revealed.

Mammoth tusks grow by age -- a bit like tree rings -- and analysis of chemical traces in each layer of growth can show surprising details. Researchers split lengthwise a 6-foot (2-meter) tusk that belonged to the University of Alaska Museum of the North and extracted 400,000 microscopic samples from the tusk.

"The detailed microsampling done here, and the resolution of the results enabling the team to track a long-dead animal's movement in detail, are unprecedented! It's absolutely amazing that the researchers could essentially follow this male mammoth's movements across different years," said Love Dalén, a professor of evolutionary genetics at the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Stockholm, who wasn't involved in the research, via email.

A view of a split mammoth tusk at the Alaska Stable Isotope Facility at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Karen Spaleta, deputy director of the facility, prepares a piece of mammoth tusk for analysis in the background.

The technique used by the researchers allows them to pinpoint where the mammoth has been drinking water or eating plants by looking at different signatures of elements called isotopes.

"The ratio between these different variants, such as strontium isotopes, differs between regions. Since tusks grow by age, one can therefore take minute samples along the tusk, where each sample represents a particular time-period of the mammoth's age," Dalen explained.

