The week in 40 photos

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after he announced his resignation on Tuesday, August 10. The announcement came a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report that said Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women and created a "hostile" work environment for women. Cuomo has denied all of the allegations, saying he never touched anyone inappropriately, but he acknowledged that some of his behavior made others uncomfortable. Seth Wenig/AP

Anne Marie Baker, a nurse at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio, disinfects the room of a teenager who had just died from Covid-19 on Tuesday, August 10. With lagging vaccination rates and the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, Texas and some other states are seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Meridith Kohut/The New York Times/Redux

Soccer star Lionel Messi bids a tearful farewell to FC Barcelona on Sunday, August 8. He spent more than 20 years at the Spanish club, winning 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League titles. He also won the Ballon d'Or six times and is the club's all-time leading goalscorer. Messi will now play for Paris Saint-Germain after signing a two-year deal. Marc Gonzalez Aloma/Europa Press/Getty Images

Displaced Afghans sit in a tent at a makeshift camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, August 12. In less than a week, t he Taliban has overrun one-quarter of Afghanistan's provincial capitals in a huge swath of territory across the north of the country. Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Yoán Moncada, a third baseman with the Chicago White Sox, holds corn in his hands before the "Field of Dreams" baseball game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday, August 12. It was the first official Major League Baseball game in the state of Iowa, and it was played on a specially built field next to the original "Field of Dreams" movie site. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS/ZUMA

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, launches from Wallops Island, Virginia, on Tuesday, August 10. The unmanned spacecraft was carrying research equipment, crew supplies and hardware to the International Space Station. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Robert Durst, the eccentric millionaire subject of the HBO crime documentary "The Jinx," testifies in his own defense Monday, August 9, as he stands trial for murder in Inglewood, California. Durst once again denied killing his close friend and confidante Susan Berman, and he said he did not know who killed her. Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Pool/AP

Boys and local boatmen play atop a submerged structure at Daraganj Ghat, one of the flooded banks of the Ganges River in Prayagraj, India, on Sunday, August 8. Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images

US basketball player Sue Bird is congratulated by her partner, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, after the Americans won Olympic gold on Sunday, August 8. Bird and teammate Diana Taurasi each have five Olympic gold medals. Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

A police officer reminds people to observe social distancing as they line up for a Covid-19 vaccine in Las Piñas, Philippines, on Sunday, August 8. Coronavirus cases have been rising in the Philippines since July, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Morgan Tucker carries her 2-year-old son, Zaydek Carpenter, off the field during a Major League Soccer game in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 7. Tucker had to chase down Zaydek after he slipped away and ran onto the field during play. Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA Today Network

Goats graze in Ronda, Spain, on Wednesday, August 11. Some gathered in the shade of a tree as the country is in the midst of a heat wave. Jon Nazca/Reuters

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks during a news conference at the US Capitol on Wednesday, August 11. Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that morning. It sets the stage for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package, expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item. Tom Brenner/The New York Times/Redux

Germany's Annika Schleu was leading the modern pentathlon after two events at the Tokyo Olympics. But in the show jumping event on Friday, August 6, her horse refused to cooperate with her wishes. The horse, Saint Boy, just wouldn't jump, and Schleu broke into tears as her medal hopes faded away. In the modern pentathlon, horses are assigned to athletes via a draw. Marijan Murat/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

A right-wing protester points a weapon at journalist Justin Yau, who was covering clashes between right-wing protesters and anti-fascist protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, August 8. Police later determined the weapon to be an airsoft gun, according to The Oregonian, but that was not known at the time it was aimed at Yau. The toy replica guns shoot plastic pellets and are designed to be nonlethal. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The United States' Allyson Felix celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the 400 meters on Friday, August 6. She passed Jamaica's Merlene Ottey to stand alone as the most decorated woman in Olympic track-and-field history. David Ramos/Getty Images

Joan Bronson is treated for Covid-19 at the Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday, August 10. Louisiana is among the states seeing a surge in new coronavirus cases. Kathleen Flynn/Reuters

Rubber ducks float down the Chicago River on Thursday, August 5, during the 16th annual Ducky Derby. The charity event helps to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

A Russian artistic swimmer competes in the team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7. Russian swimmers won gold in both the team and duet events. Marko Djurica/Reuters

US President Joe Biden arrives at the Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on Friday, August 6. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Jets conduct a flyover next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, August 8. While the Olympic closing ceremony was held in Tokyo, a celebration was held in Paris. The French capital will be hosting the next Summer Games in 2024. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

US basketball players celebrate after defeating France in the gold-medal game at the Olympics on Saturday, August 7. It's the Americans' fourth straight gold in men's basketball. Brian Snyder/Reuters

A lightning bolt strikes One World Trade Center as a thunderstorm passes through New York City on Tuesday, August 10. Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

A Rohingya refugee is vaccinated at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Thursday, Augsut 12. Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Students from Leon High School gather outside the school's main building in Tallahassee, Florida, before the first day of classes on Wednesday, August 11. Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat/USA Today Network

A pedestrian poses for a picture by London's Tower Bridge as it was stuck in an open position due to a "technical failure" on Monday, August 9. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Feathers from a grouse float in the air during the opening day of the grouse shooting season in Longformacus, Scotland, on Thursday, August 12. Scott Heppell/Reuters

Cuban boxer Julio César La Cruz poses with his Olympic gold medal after winning the heavyweight final on Friday, August 6. Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

This aerial photo shows farmers drying tomatoes in China's Hoxud County on Wednesday, August 11. Que Hure/VCG/Getty Images

A zookeeper holds a newly born Barbary lion cub at the Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, on Thursday, August 12. David W Cerny/Reuters

The Olympic cauldron closes, extinguishing the Olympic flame at the end of the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 8. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Volunteers bury a suspected Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Myanmar's Taungoo district on Saturday, August 7. Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images

Thirteen sets of twins due to start the new school year pose for a photo at St. Mary's Primary School in Greenock, Scotland, on Wednesday, August 11. Jane Barlow/PA Images/Getty Images

An image of Lionel Messi is taken down outside the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, August 10. Messi, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, is leaving FC Barcelona to play for Paris Saint-Germain. Nacho Doce/Reuters

Alina Harnasko, a rhythmic gymnast from Belarus, competes in the individual all-around event at the Olympics on Friday, August 6. She finished with a bronze medal. Ashley Landis/AP

This aerial photo shows a wildfire-affected area in Mugla, Turkey, on Wednesday, August 11. A summer of record-setting heat in southern Europe has set off devastating wildfires that have torn through forests and homes and destroyed vital infrastructure from Turkey to Spain. Omer Urer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will succeed Andrew Cuomo as governor upon his promised resignation, is seen at a news conference in Albany, New York, on Wednesday, August 11. Hochul, a Buffalo native who is poised to become the state's first female governor, insisted that she had not been previously aware of the allegations against Cuomo. She also vowed to clean house in the executive chamber. Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times/Redux