CNN —

Severe weather across the Midwest over the past several days has left more than a million customers without power on Thursday, 873,330 of them in Michigan alone.

According to Poweroutage US, there were 60,605 outages in Ohio, 58,896 in Wisconsin and 32,651 in Indiana.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and intense thunderstorms swept through from Iowa to Michigan, downing trees and power lines.

There were more than 300 reports of strong winds Wednesday, primarily from Wisconsin and Illinois eastward to Virginia and Pennsylvania. That followed 275 severe wind reports just a day earlier in many of the same areas.

Four tornadoes were spotted in Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, in Shawano, Monroe and Iowa counties.

NWS Survey found 2 tornadoes occurred in Iowa County from the Wednesday evening storms. Both were weak EF-0 tornadoes that occurred primarily in corn fields with max winds of 60 mph. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/KS1h438KnX — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 12, 2021

In the Chicago area, people were still cleaning up from Tuesday’s storms when “another round came through Wednesday night, CNN affiliate WLS reported. The storms brought down trees onto cars and even damaged sidewalks, according to WLS.

It’s been almost a week of severe storms for some Midwest states. There were reports of damaging wind, hail and tornadoes in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Iowa over the weekend.

On Monday, at least 16 tornadoes were reported, 14 of them in Illinois. Some were also spotted in North Dakota and Wisconsin.

And the storms may not be over for the area, according to the National Weather Service.

“Damaging to severe thunderstorm gusts will be possible today in parts of a long corridor from the central Plains to the Northeast,” the NWS’ Storm Prediction Center said on Thursday.

CNN’s Judson Jones and Allison Chinchar contributed to this report.