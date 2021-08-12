New study reveals deep divide in how Americans view the nation's progress toward racial equality

(CNN) The United States is deeply divided in how Americans view the nation's progress toward racial equality and much of the division is reflected in the differing beliefs of people of color and White people, according to a new study released Thursday by the Pew Research Center.

The study surveyed more than 10,000 adults in July on several questions related to the public's attention to slavery and racism, whether more needs to be done to achieve equal rights in the country and if White people benefit from privilege over Black people.

Pew found that 75% of Black adults, 64% of Asian American adults and 59% of Hispanic adults say increased attention on the nation's history of slavery and racism is a good thing. Among White adults, 46% said greater attention to slavery and racism was good.

The study also concluded that there is division along racial and political party lines when it comes to views on the nation's progress in the last 50 years.

For example, 71% of Republicans say the nation has made "a lot" of progress with ensuring equal rights for all Americans but only 29% of Democrats agreed.

