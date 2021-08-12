Lollapalooza mandated vaccines or a negative Covid test. Officials say there's no sign it was a superspreader event

(CNN) There is no indication two weeks after Lollapalooza that the music festival contributed to a spike in Covid-19 infections, a Chicago health official said Thursday, despite attracting an estimated 385,000 attendees.

"There's no evidence at this point of a superspreader event, and there's no evidence of substantial impact to Chicago's Covid epidemiology," Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference.

Among several hundred thousand festivalgoers, officials have identified only 203 cases of Covid-19 about two weeks after the festival, according to Arwady. Of those, 58 are Chicago residents. Another 138 are Illinois residents and seven are from other states.

"We would have seen a surge if we were going to see a surge at this point, by my estimation," she said.

Amid climbing Covid-19 cases across the country, there were concerns Chicago's famed four-day music festival could contribute to a rise in infections when it kicked off late last month, even with the variety of mitigation strategies organizers put in place, including required proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test.

