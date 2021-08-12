Two Georgia coaches have been charged with second-degree murder in the heat-related death of a 16-year-old

(CNN) Two Atlanta-area high-school basketball coaches have been charged with second-degree murder after the heat-related death of a 16-year-old in August 2019, according to court records.

Imani Bell was a junior at Elite Scholars Academy (ESA) in Clayton County and played varsity girls' basketball. She was participating in mandatory conditioning drills outdoors in "extreme heat" on the afternoon she collapsed after running up the football stadium steps, according to a lawsuit filed in February by attorneys for the Bell family.

A Clayton County grand jury indicted her coach Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and her assistant Dwight Broom Palmer in July of second-degree murder, saying they, "irrespective of malice, did cause the death of lmani Bell, a human being."

They were also indicted on charges of cruelty to children in the second degree, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct, court records show.

The outdoor temperature at the time of Bell's death ranged from 92 to 97 degrees, with a heat index between 101-103 degrees and a humidity level between 40 and 55%, according to the autopsy report conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

