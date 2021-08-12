Parents clash at mask mandate protest in Georgia county where 5th graders were sent home

Marietta, Georgia (CNN) Tense confrontations, yelling and accusations of spitting were seen Thursday as parents gathered for a protest over mask mandates at a school district office near Atlanta.

Parents hold up signs at the Marietta protest on Thursday.

Protesters shouted chants over one another.

"You are not my kid's parent, no more mandates," one person shouted. "No more masks, these are my kids, not yours."

Parents also chanted "Mandate masks," "Protect our kids," "Educate the ignorant" and "No more masks." Signs read "My child, my choice," "Why hide this cute face?" and "I love all children so we mask up to save them."