Atlanta mother alleges Black students were assigned to elementary school classes based on race

(CNN) A mother in Atlanta has filed a civil rights complaint with the US Department of Education alleging her children's elementary school placed Black students in separate classrooms from their peers based on their race.

Kila Posey, the mother two Black children enrolled in Mary Lin Elementary School in Atlanta, said some classes in that school "had been formulated, in part, based upon race of the students" during the 2020-21 academic year, according to the complaint provided by her attorney Sharese Shields.

Posey said the principal assigned two teachers' classes as the "Black classes," and about 13 Black second-grade students were assigned only to those two second-grade classes.

"To our knowledge, (the principal) designated these black classes without the knowledge or consent of the families of the affected black students. Instead, she unilaterally decided what was in the best interests of the black students, relegating them to only those classes she deemed appropriate," Posey wrote in the complaint dated July 22.

"Meanwhile, the placement of white students was not restricted; they were able to be placed in any of the six second grade classes," she said.

