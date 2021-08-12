Police confirm a 'number of fatalities' in 'serious firearms incident' in southwest England

London (CNN) A number of people have died at the scene of a "serious firearms incident" on Thursday in Plymouth, southwest England, according to a police statement.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, a local representative said on Twitter.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6:10 p.m. today. Officers and ambulance staff attended. There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment. A critical incident has been declared."

The police added that the area has been cordoned off and that the situation is believed to be contained.

Police also appealed to the public to not "speculate or share pictures of the scene on social media or anywhere else."

