It's a boat? It's a plane? No, it's a 'seaglider.' And it goes fast...really fast

Boston-based REGENT's "seaglider" is a mix between a boat and an aircraft with a top speed of 180 mph.

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, invites guests of all ages into a new land where they can sling webs on the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. The immersive land also presents multiple heroic encounters with Avengers and their allies, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and more. At Pym Test Kitchen, food scientists will utilize Ant-Man and The WaspÕs shrinking and growing technology to serve up perfectly sized snacks. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Staff enter the headquarters of information technology firm Kaseya in Miami, Florida, U.S., in an undated still image from video. Kaseya/Handout via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

This is what the future of mobility looks like

This illustration photo shows the Coinbase logo in the background as a person checks cryptocurrencies prizes on a smartphone in Los Angeles on April 13, 2021. - The arrival April 13, 2021, of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Nasdaq is one of the most anticipated events of the year on Wall Street, where enthusiasm for record-breaking bitcoin is in full swing, despite questions about the sustainability of the market. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden speaks about the nation's economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House on July 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.

CNN Business —

Facebook is the latest tech company to delay its employees’ return to the office until next year as the Delta variant wreaks havoc on reopening plans around the country.

“Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office,” Facebook (FB) spokesperson Chloe Meyere said in a statement. “Given the recent health data showing rising Covid cases based on the Delta variant, our teams in the US will not be required to go back to the office until January 2022.”

The new reopening date will apply to “some countries outside of the US, as well,” Meyere added.

Many of the tech industry’s biggest companies, which were among the first to shut down their offices at the start of the pandemic last year, had set September as the target to reopen. Now these companies are delaying those plans as concerns about the Delta variant increase and in some cases they’re requiring vaccinations for employees who are returning.

Facebook’s decision comes days after Amazon (AMZN) announced it would not bring its corporate workers back to the office until Jan 3, 2022. Ride-hailing firm Lyft (LYFT) has delayed its reopening even further, until Feb 2. Others including Google (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Uber (UBER) and Microsoft (MSFT), have adopted more of a wait-and-see approach, delaying their planned September reopenings until October.